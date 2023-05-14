Phil Gifford: The six big talking points from Super Rugby weekend

Kurt Ekland and Fergus Burke. Blues v Crusaders, Super Rugby Pacific 2023 Season, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 18 March 2023. Eden Park, Auckland. Photo / Andrew Cornaga / Photosport Ltd 2023

Phil Gifford lists six rugby talking points from a massive upset to a revival gaining traction.

Look out, they’re revving up

The Chiefs have two tough games up next, at home to the Hurricanes and away to the Brumbies. But their start to the season has been so outstanding that the shock 25-22 loss to the Reds won’t see the Chiefs lose home advantage for the playoffs.

But this is Super Rugby, and that means a storming finish from the Crusaders. They didn’t disappoint a sell-out home crowd in Christchurch on Saturday by dominating a very good Blues side in a 15-3 win.

There were the usual suspects leading the way. Codie Taylor was again a man on fire. Richie Mo’unga coolly directed the attack. Tom Christie was endlessly energetic and effective.

What’s even more encouraging for the Crusaders is that because of injuries they were without Sam Whitelock, and Ethan Blackadder, a ball-carrying machine. If they can field them in the knockout stages we should see a final for the ages in Hamilton.

He is the man

Leicester Fainga’anuku’s march to being the best wing in Super Rugby continued in Christchurch. His try was scored with one of those brilliant NRL-style acrobatic flourishes. But what was even more impressive was his work rate, showing the energy of a level not seen in an All Blacks wing since Nehe Milner-Skudder was an unexpected sensation at the 2015 World Cup.

Leicester Fainga'anuku scores a try for the Crusaders. Photo / photosport.nz

The future looks bright

At 140kg you’d expect prop Tamaiti Williams to be a powerhouse in the front row. What’s hugely impressive is that exercise and attention to diet (“I stopped eating crap”) allows him to also be a real force at breakdowns, and running with the ball. Given the loss of George Bower for the year, it wouldn’t be drawing too long a bow to think Williams may be one of the large contingent of props likely to be at the World Cup in France.

Rookie Noah Hotham’s cameo in the later stages of the Blues game confirmed that, even by the standards of halfbacks, a group famous for self-confidence bordering on cheekiness, he’s a star. As well as slick passing and running, there were touches of the fearless defence that made Justin Marshall an All Blacks mainstay for 11 seasons.

Head over heart

Nobody could question the courage of the Blues. In the first 14 minutes of their game in Christchurch, they made 71 tackles, while the rampaging Crusaders only had to make two.

It was 29 minutes before the Crusaders were able to score a try, lock Quinten Strange grinding across from a lineout drive.

The difference between the teams, which made the final result feel inevitable, was that the Crusaders treated the ball like the treasure it is, while the Blues seemed almost obsessed with kicking it.

There was an inability to grasp that against a team as organised as the Crusaders hopefully kicking downfield was just turning possession over.

The kicking malaise ran right through the Blues, from 112-test veteran Beauden Barrett at first-five, to 22-year-old fullback Zarn Sullivan, to wing Caleb Clarke, whose forte is running, definitely not booting the ball. With attackers like Clarke, Mark Telea, and Rieko Ioane out wide, no wonder coach Leon MacDonald looked ready to self-combust in the coaching box.

Leon MacDonald head coach of the Blues. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Crossing the line

Dalton Papali’i has made his name as a hard-nosed loose forward, who radiates aggression. He usually combines that attitude with impeccable self-control. His high, late tackle on Mo’unga early in the second half, which morphed from a yellow to a red card, was hugely out of character. Time off for good behaviour doesn’t seem to work with rugby’s judiciary, but Papali’i is one who deserves probation rather than a ban.

Fair suck of the pineapple

It’s easy to understand why the Chiefs would have felt a game with the Reds in New Plymouth was the ideal time to give some of their veterans a break.

Last month the Reds coach Brad Thorn, a man so honourable he rejected an All Blacks jersey in 2001 because he wasn’t sure he’d adjusted well enough after converting from league, announced he’d step down at the end of the season. And the Reds weren’t exactly setting the Brisbane River on fire this year.

Oops. The Queenslanders showed there’s still a place in the professional game for passion, and in kicking the deciding penalty Tom Lynagh showed the ability to deal with the pressure that made his father, Michael, a World Cup winner in 1991.