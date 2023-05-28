Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Phil Gifford: The five biggest talking points from the Super Rugby weekend

Phil Gifford
By
4 mins to read
David Havili of the Crusaders. Photo / Photosport

David Havili of the Crusaders. Photo / Photosport

Phil Gifford lists five talking points as the favourites line up in Super Rugby Pacific.

Mark the date

A month ago it felt likely. Now a final in Hamilton between the Chiefs and the Crusaders

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport