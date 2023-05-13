Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Phil Gifford: Remembering Bruce Roberston, one of NZ rugby’s greats

Phil Gifford
By
4 mins to read
Bruce Robertson. Photo / Photosport

Bruce Robertson. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

Bruce Robertson was the greatest All Blacks centre of the last 50 years.

He had the brilliant rugby mind of Conrad Smith, the spatial awareness and ability to set wings free of Joe Stanley,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport