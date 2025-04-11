Helar Gonzales Altamirano died in hospital after colliding with an opposing goalkeeper. Photo / RealTitanNC / Facebook

A 21-year-old footballer has died in hospital after colliding with an opposing player during a Copa Peru match between Real Titan and Defensor Nueva Cajamarca on Wednesday (NZ time).

Helar Gonzales Altamirano was taken from the pitch on a stretcher after being knocked out when he smashed into a rival team goalkeeper while challenging for a long ball midway through the second half.

Footage showed players crowding around him as an unconscious Altamirano was carried off on a stretcher. A teammate then helped put him in a waiting ambulance that took him to a hospital in the city of Moyobamba, where he died the following day.

According to reports, his death was attributed to the rupture of an artery in his brain.

“We regret the death of Helar Gonzales Altamirano,” the Peruvian Football Federation said in a statement. “Our deepest condolences to his family, friends and Real Titan Club.”