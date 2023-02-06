Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Paul Lewis: What the All Blacks could learn from England and Wales losses in Six Nations

By
5 mins to read
Wales head coach Warren Gatland. Photo / AP

Wales head coach Warren Gatland. Photo / AP

OPINION:

In top football, ditching a coach usually produces a “bounce” — the players in a beleaguered Premier League side snap to attention, bring new intensity to their work and show commitment. Rugby seems to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport