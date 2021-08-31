Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Paul Lewis: Team NZ preparing for legal challenge over offshore America's Cup defence

5 minutes to read
Several sources have confirmed that Mark Dunphy's group are trying to raise the necessary cash through a complicated scheme. Photo / Emirates Team New Zealand

Several sources have confirmed that Mark Dunphy's group are trying to raise the necessary cash through a complicated scheme. Photo / Emirates Team New Zealand

By:

OPINION

Sources close to Emirates Team New Zealand say the team is preparing for a legal challenge to its proposed offshore defence of the America's Cup – and that efforts being made by a Kiwi

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.