The Olympic rings are set up at Trocadero plaza that overlooks the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Photo / AP

The intimacy ban has been lifted for the Paris Olympics later this year with a reported 300,000 condoms to be available in the Olympic Village.

Sky News UK reports that equates to almost two condoms each day for every athlete attending the 2024 Olympics.

An ‘intimacy ban’ was introduced at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 due to strict Covid-19 restrictions during the event.

Sky News inspected the Olympic Village which will host the 9000 athletes in July-August.

Beds will be strong enough to hold an athlete, or athletes, weighing up to 250kg, according to the report.

“It is very important that the conviviality here is something big,” Laurent Michaud, director of the village, told Sky News.

“Working with the athletes commission, we wanted to create some places where the athletes would feel very enthusiastic and comfortable.”

Michaud said a Village Club will be an area where athletes from different nations can socialise.

“No champagne in the village, of course, but they can have all the champagne they want also in Paris,” said Michaud.

“We will have more than 350 metres of buffet with the world food... and I’m sure that the athletes will be very happy to have some French specialties made over here.

“But the variety will first respond to the athletes’ needs for their nutrition and their performance.”

When does the Paris Olympics begin?

The Paris Olympics runs from July 26 to Aug 11. The Paralympics is August 28 to September 8.

How to watch the Paris Olympics?

Sky NZ is the New Zealand broadcast partner for the Olympics. Coverage will be ocross Sky Sport and companion app Sky Go, streaming on Sky Sport Now, and free-to-air on Sky Open.



