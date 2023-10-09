Pakistan v Sri Lanka prediction, Cricket World Cup 2023, where to watch, squads

Dasun Shanaka and Kasun Rajitha of Sri Lanka against South Africa. Photo / Getty Images

Pakistan in the end were too good for the Netherlands in their opener, but had some top order issues before their middle fired them to a 81-run victory. Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq have struggled for runs in recent times, but will be looking to replicate the batting performance South Africa showed when they opened their tournament against South Africa

The Sri Lankans were punished by a blistering batting display that saw three South Africans make centuries in their first match, but showed grit when chasing a mammoth total so will be able to take positives into their second.

The Lions would do well to put the South African experience behind them - few bowling attacks in the world have quality to withstand that batting lineup once they get going and while Pakistan have class in their lineup, they do not possess the same power as the Proteas.

The two sides met most recently in the Asia Cup. Sri Lanka emerged victorious and booked themselves a place in the final. Form is therefore split, and at World Cups the match at hand is the only one that is important.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has expressed “extreme disappointment” about a delay in the issuing of Indian visas to its country’s journalists and fans for the World Cup - some 50 journalists are still waiting and the Pakistan team only received theirs 36 hours before they flew to India for the tournament.

“The PCB is extremely disappointed to see that journalists from Pakistan and fans are still facing uncertainty about obtaining an Indian visa,” it said in a statement.

History

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have played 155 ODI matches. Pakistan has won 92 and Sri Lanka 58. Four matches ended without a result. One match ended in a tie. In ODI World Cups, Pakistan hold a 7-0 margin.

TAB odds

Pakistan $1.47 Sri Lanka $2.60

How to watch

Sky Sport 3 from 9.30pm tonight, the Herald will have live updates.

Herald prediction

Pakistan by 7 wickets/60 runs.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Kumara, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha.