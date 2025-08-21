Advertisement
Opinion: Flashing mouthguards that signal a head injury will soon hit the rugby field – are they a game changer?

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Flashing mouthguards debut at Women’s Rugby World Cup this weekend. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion
THE FACTS

  • The Women’s Rugby World Cup will debut smart mouthguards that flash after significant collisions.
  • These mouthguards aim to improve concussion detection and reduce the risk of further injuries.
  • As prices drop, the technology may become more accessible for community and youth rugby.

By Nick Draper, professor of sport and exercise science, and Kevin Mangan, PhD candidate in exercise science, both from the University of Canterbury

When the Women’s Rugby World Cup kicks off this weekend, spectators will witness more than the usual thrills, skills and physical brilliance the code

