Julian Savea shoves aside a Frenchman at the 2015 Rugby World Cup. Photo / Brett Phibbs

59) Bond and Murray sign off, 2016

For the 69th and last time, it was never in doubt. The coxless pair of Hamish Bond and Eric Murray triumphed on the Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon in Rio by 2.8s to remain unbeaten in eight seasons, a feat ranking among the finest examples of New Zealand, let alone world, athletic supremacy. Sixty-nine races at 24 international regattas without defeat in the class. No one had completed more in rowing’s history.

In a discipline of such technical nous, they overcame every conceivable doubt in every heat, semifinal and final on every visit to a race course. The last win was the most defining of their careers. With the clinical analysis of Lovelock at Berlin, the raw talent of Loader at Atlanta and the relentless determination of Ulmer in Athens, Bond and Murray dismantled the field once again. – AA

New Zealand's Hamish Bond and Eric Murray win gold in the men's pair at the 2016 Olympics. Photo / Photosport

58) Guptill runs out Dhoni, 2019

When M.S. Dhoni is not out in a run chase, India win. So as the 2019 Cricket World Cup semifinal between the Black Caps and India crept towards its apex, India’s main man was the key. Needing 25 off 10 balls, Dhoni had set himself up for one last assault, with India already expecting to head to Lord’s for the final.

When a Lockie Ferguson bouncer was turned behind square, Dhoni set off for two. Roaring in from the boundary, Martin Guptill – enduring a tough tournament with the bat – gathered the ball and threw down the stumps. India’s hero was gone and New Zealand were heading to a second straight World Cup final. – AP

Martin Guptill and the Black Caps celebrate his remarkable direct hit to run out India's MS Dhoni. Photo / Photosport

57) The Goat in the boat, 2021

It’s crazy to think about now, but heading into the Tokyo Olympics, Dame Lisa Carrington “only” had two gold medals to her name. Within an hour, she doubled that tally with a third straight K1 200m title, followed by victory in the K2 500m alongside Caitlin Regal. Two days later, she completed the Tokyo hat-trick with gold in the K2 500m to become the first New Zealander to win five Olympic golds.

“I hate it, but I love it,” she said after the 500m victory.

“The way I approach the 500 is just about emptying the tank completely. It’s just a completely different race and into the headwind, it’s just a bit longer but the strategy has to stay the same for me. It hurt a lot, but that just means I gave everything, so I’m really happy.” – CM

Dame Lisa Carrington celebrates another Olympic gold in Tokyo. Photo / Photosport

56) Waddell crosses the line and New Zealand breathes again, 2000

Younger readers may not realise how rare a gold medal for New Zealand was back at the start of the millennium. It took until day nine of the Sydney Olympics before Rob Waddell earned our first, and what was to be only, gold of the Games.

He was the quickest through the heats and the semifinals before beating Swiss rival Xeno Müller by just under two seconds in the final. Our first gold of the century. New Zealand have won 33 gold medals since. – CM

Rob Waddell bags New Zealand's only gold of the Sydney Olympics. Photo / Paul Estcourt

55) The ghost that clipped the bails, 2000

Defending just 184 runs in the ODI Cricket World Cup final, things were getting tense for the White Ferns. Australia needed 10 runs from the final two overs with two wickets in hand.

Allrounder Kathryn Ramel bowled one tight down the leg side and Aussie lower-order batter Cathryn Fitzpatrick let it go through to wicketkeeper Rebecca Rolls.

A dot ball. Great stuff. Hold on a minute, says Rolls. One of the bails is off!

Enter the third umpire for a decision in which the barest of margins favoured New Zealand. The delivery had brushed leg stump and the Kiwis had one hand on the trophy.

To sweeten the moment, some Australian players grumbled about the third umpire’s involvement. – WA

White Ferns players celebrate the wicket of Cathryn Fitzpatrick in the 2000 Cricket World Cup final at Lincoln. Photo / Photosport

54) A storming comeback for gold, 2012

There are a variety of ways to win a race. You can lead from the front, if you’re good enough, and take the opposition out of the equation; you can engage in a ding-dong contest and get to the line first by a small margin; or you can do it the Cohen and Sullivan way.

Double scullers Nathan Cohen and Joseph Sullivan had form as slow starters. Having found that challenging to overcome, they did the next best thing: ensure that at the business end of the 2000m course they were flying.

Going into the last 500m at the London Olympics, the New Zealanders, world champions in both 2010 and 2011, were fourth, having been 3.4s behind early pacesetters, Slovenians Istok Cop and Luka Spik at the halfway mark.

But they wound it up at the 1500m mark and roared through the field to win. Sullivan was out of his seat, arms aloft before sinking back into his crewmate’s lap. – CM

Joseph Sullivan celebrates gold at the London Olympics. Photo / Mark Mitchell

53) Whitelock’s snaffle, 2023

The 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final was the high point in the fiery rivalry between the All Blacks and the new-blood Ireland team. The All Blacks were still smarting from being beaten in a three-test series the year before – and keen to silence the fabulous sledge loosie Peter O’Mahony had put to Sam Cane: “You’re a s*** Richie McCaw.”

The quarter-final was a belter of a game, in which Cane turned in one of the great defensive displays, silencing that sledge beneath smashed Irish bodies. There were plenty of heroes that day, but it was Sam Whitelock who settled the key moment, snaffling the ball in the 82nd minute, capping a 37-phase defensive effort. – WA

Sam Whitelock silenced the Irish song in the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final in France. Photo / Photosport

52) Two Chrises deliver knockout blow, 2000

Two wins to reach a final might not be the usual tournament format but the Black Caps weren’t complaining after reaching their maiden ICC men’s final at the ICC KnockOut event in Kenya. To lift the trophy, they still had to get by an Indian side featuring Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble.

Ganguly, the Indian skipper, made 113 as his side set New Zealand 265 to win and at 132-5, it seemed an ICC title would elude the Black Caps. But enter Chris Cairns and Chris Harris, who put on 122 and led New Zealand to victory. Cairns finished with a man-of-the-match 102 off 113 balls, clipping the winning runs off his leg with two balls remaining. – CM

51) NZ’s own blade-runner, 2016

The 2016 Rio Paralympics were hugely successful for New Zealand, highlighted by the golden runs by Liam Malone as he claimed two gold medals and a silver in record times. His feats in the T44 400m and 200m finals saw him beat the Olympic records, previously held by controversial South African Oscar Pistorius, and earn the title as New Zealand’s blade-runner.

Malone, who only took up para-athletics at university, would later be selected as New Zealand’s flag-bearer for the closing ceremony. – BF

Liam Malone wins gold at the Rio Paralympics. Photo / Photosport

50) Ekene Ibekwe at the buzzer, 2015

Tied game, 1.3s left on the clock in the fourth quarter. That was where the Breakers found themselves as they looked to close out the 2014-15 NBL finals against the Cairns Taipans on their home court, having already won game one on the road. They ran a great play; Tom Abercrombie ran out to the three-point line in the corner, Mika Vukona provided just enough of a disruption to allow Ekene Ibekwe to get into space, Corey Webster providing a second screen as Cedric Jackson’s in-bounds pass hit Ibekwe in rhythm; the Breakers big man rising up and releasing a mid-range jump shot.

It looked pure from the moment it left his hand; the moment only amplified by commentator Andrew Mulligan’s call of “Pandemonium! Absolute scenes!” as they secured their fourth title in five years. – CR

Ekene Ibekwe and Cedric Jackson celebrate after guiding the Breakers into the final in 2015. Photo / Photosport

49) Wagner gets Anderson, 2023

With their backs against the wall, down 1-0 in the series and with talk New Zealand’s golden generation was over, the Black Caps completed one of their greatest test victories. Having set England 258 runs to win after following on, thanks to 132 from Kane Williamson, the final day at the Basin Reserve saw test cricket at its best. At 256/9, England were almost home.

But a never-say-die Neil Wagner delivered the perfect bouncer which took the glove of Jimmy Anderson through to Tom Blundell. The Black Caps had become just the second team in history to win a test by just one run. It was only the fourth time a side had won after following on. Wellington went into raptures. – AP

Neil Wagner appeals successfully as England's James Anderson is caught behind by Tom Blundell. Photo / Photosport

48) Nico Porteous pops the cork, 2022

Reigning world champion Nico Porteous stomped back-to-back double-cork 1620s in both directions on his first run to score a 93.00, a score that remained untouched for the rest of the event. It was a stunning achievement for the then 20-year-old, who captured bronze in the same event four years earlier in Pyongyang.

Porteous said he had extra motivation to claim gold after watching Zoi Sadowski-Synnott become the first New Zealander to win Winter Olympic gold just days earlier. What made the moment more special was that his older brother, Miguel Porteus, also competed in the event, finishing 11th. – BF

Nico Porteous gets high in the halfpipe. Photo / Photosport

47) Ellesse Andrews powers home, 2024

A ride for the ages from Ellesse Andrews saw her power home to win gold in the women’s keirin at the Paris Olympics. Andrews took the lead with two laps left and held on to join Sarah Ulmer as an Olympic gold medallist at the velodrome.

It was Andrews’ third Olympic medal after taking silver in the keirin three years earlier, along with the team sprint silver. She also claimed gold in the sprint in Paris. She said having her father Jon Andrews – a former New Zealand track cycling representative – as her coach made victory all the more sweet. – BF

Ellesse Andrews celebrates triumph at the Paris Olympics. Photo / Photosport

46) Emma Twigg wins gold at last, 2021

It was fourth time lucky for Emma Twigg as she finally captured a medal, and the best of them all, in the single sculls at the Tokyo Olympics. Having finished fourth at the past two Games, Twigg was determined as ever to capture the elusive gold, producing an Olympic record time of 7m 13.97s. It was also the first time a New Zealand female had won single sculls gold. Twigg said winning gold, having taken a two-year break after the Rio Olympics, was an amazing feeling. – BF

Emma Twigg celebrates with her gold medal after winning the women's single scull at the Tokyo Olympics. Photo / Photosport

45) The world meets Dame Lydia Ko, 2012

At 14, she became the youngest winner worldwide of a professional tournament at the New South Wales Open in January of 2012. If the golfing world didn’t take notice then, they did later that year when she turned up at the Canadian Open. The 15-year-old amateur opened with back-to-back 68s to take the lead at the midway point of the tournament, which she held going into the final day.

Many expected the pressure to get to her but she carded seven birdies to claim a three-stroke win over the top-ranked professionals in her sport. The Korean-born Kiwi became the youngest LPGA tournament champion and the first amateur to win an LPGA event since 1969. – CM

Fifteen-year-old Dame Lydia Ko holds up the trophy during the LPGA's Canadian Open. Photo / Photosport

44) Ethereal wins the Cup, 2001

Any Melbourne Cup win is special and increasingly rare for New Zealand-trained horses.

Ethereal is the only Kiwi to win the Cup this century and did it just weeks after capturing the Caulfield Cup – and so completed Australian racing’s most storied double in the Vela brothers’ blue-and-white hoop colours.

The historical significance was huge with Sheila Laxon becoming the first female to officially train the Cup winner as Ethereal surged past two European gallopers, which subsequent Cups have shown is no easy feat. – MG