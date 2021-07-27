All of today's action from the Tokyo Olympics.

Several 2016 Olympic medallists take to the start line today as New Zealand's hunt for more medals begins.

Here's all you need to know about today's action (Tuesday, 27 July).

Kiwis in action today

Canoeist Luuka Jones looms as New Zealand's big medal hope in Tokyo today, with the 2016 silver medallist gunning to add a second medal to her collection.

Jones produced the third best time in the K1 canoe slalom qualifiers to mark herself as a chance to repeat her success, though Australian Jessica Fox is the clear paddler to beat, having won silver in London, bronze in Rio and looking determined to make it a set in Tokyo.

While it is all pointing in the right direction for Jones, there are still many gates to pass through before the medals are awarded.

There is only one run for each paddler in the semifinals and final, so one mistake can potentially end an Olympic dream. The top 10 times in the semifinal progress to the final later in the evening.

Jones is the only realistic medal chance in action today, although the women's triathlon duo of Ainsley Thorpe and Nicole van der Kaay will try and emulate Hayden Wilde's superb bronze when they race for gold this morning. However, with both rated 151-1 chances of victory, a medal would be a stunning result.

Elsewhere, the All Blacks sevens can take a big step towards righting the wrongs of 2016. Already secured of safe passage through to the quarter-finals, the Kiwis can secure an easier path if they beat Australia early this afternoon, before facing a quarter-final at night.

It was at that stage they were dumped out in 2016, with several players from that squad returning to Tokyo for redemption.

Also in action are some sailing crews who had a perfectly pleasant time in Tokyo, with the 2016 medal-winning crews of Peter Burling and Blair Tuke and Alex Maloney and Molly Meech beginning their campaigns on the water.

Check the "who's competing" interactive above to see the full list of Kiwis in action, and when they begin their events.

Sports in action today

3x3 Basketball (Pool Play and Quarter-finals)

Archery (Individual Round of 32 and 16 matches)

Artistic Gymnastics (Women's team final)

Badminton (Pool Play)

Basketball (Women's Pool Play)

Beach Volleyball (Pool Play)

Boxing (Preliminary Rounds)

Canoe Slalom (Women's kayak finals)

Cycling (Women's Cross-Country mountain bike final)

Diving (Women's Synchronised 10m Platform Final)

Equestrian (Dressage team final)

Fencing (Women's epee team medal matches)

Football (Women's Pool Play)

Handball (Women's Pool Play)

Hockey (Men's Pool Play)

Judo (Women's 63kg and Men's 81kg medal matches)

Rugby Sevens (Men's Pool Play and quarter-finals)

Sailing (Opening Races)

Shooting (10m Air Pistol and Air Rifle Mixed Team finals)

Softball (Medal Matches)

Surfing (Quarter-finals and semifinals)

Swimming (Four finals)

Table Tennis (Individual Round of 32 and Round of 16)

Taekwondo (Women's +67kg and Men's +80kg medal matches)

Tennis (Second and third rounds)

Triathlon (Women's individual race)

Volleyball (Women's Pool play)

Water Polo (Men's Pool play)

Weightlifting (Women's 59kg and 64kg medal competition)

How to follow the action

The Herald will have live updates running from 9am, while you can catch all the action on Sky Sport. Every event on Sky can also be watched via streaming on Sky Sport Now or Sky Go.

Sports in action tomorrow

3x3 Basketball (Medal matches)

Archery (Individual Round of 32 and 16 matches)

Artistic Gymnastics (Men's all-round final)

Badminton (Pool Play)

Baseball (Pool Play)

Basketball (Men's Pool Play)

Beach Volleyball (Pool Play)

Boxing (Round of 16, quarter-finals)

Canoe Slalom (Women's canoe and Men's kayak heats)

Cycling (Women's and Men's individual time trial finals)

Diving (Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final)

Equestrian (Dressage individual grand prix final)

Fencing (Men's sabre team medal matches)

Football (Men's Pool Play)

Handball (Men's Pool Play)

Hockey (Women's and Men's Pool Play)

Judo (Women's 70kg and Men's 90kg medal matches)

Rowing (Six finals)

Rugby Sevens (Men's medal matches)

Sailing (Classification Races)

Shooting (Trap qualifications)

Swimming (Five finals)

Table Tennis (Individual quarter-finals)

Tennis (TBC)

Volleyball (Men's Pool play)

Water Polo (Women's Pool play)

Weightlifting (Men's 73kg medal competition)