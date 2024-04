Liam Messam will be on standby at the Rio Olympics. Photo / Andrew Warner

Liam Messam is on his way to Rio Olympics after all.

After missing out on selection for the New Zealand sevens team, Messam is traveling to Rio on standby after Teddy Stanaway was ruled out of the tournament.

Stanaway has been replaced by Lewis Ormond in the squad with Messam the next cab off the rank.

Messam will stay outside the village as the sevens team prepare for the first match on Wednesday morning.