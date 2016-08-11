Danny Lee of New Zealand hits off the first tee during the opening round of the men's golf event at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Photo / AP

Golf teed off for the first time at the Olympics since 1904 with Danny Lee the first of two New Zealanders to finish their opening rounds this morning.

Danny Lee carded an unspectacular round of 72, one over par, in what were the best conditions of the day.

With the wind picking up around the links-style course, fellow Kiwi Ryan Fox got his round underway in one of the last groups to tee off and was -1 after seven holes on the front nine.

Early clubhouse leader Marcus Fraser of Australia carded an impressive opening round of 63, eight under par.