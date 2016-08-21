Newly elected member of the IOC athletes commission Sarah Walker takes the oath at the IOC 129th Session at the 2016 Summer Olympics. Photo / Getty

Sarah Walker has been elected to the International Olympic Committee's athletes' commission after all.

Walker narrowly missed out to Russian pole vaulter Yelena Isinbayeva for the fourth and final athlete-voted IOC membership.

But after president Thomas Bach proposed the London BMX silver medallist also be elected, she's duly been rubber-stamped by her now fellow IOC members.

Walker will serve a term of eight years through to the 2024 Olympics.

There are currently two New Zealanders on the IOC, however triple Olympic medallist Barbara Kendall will end her term as the Rio 2016 games come to a close today.

Kendall had also been an Athletes' Commission Member. Barry Maister remains an IOC member.

Walker had missed qualification for her third Olympic Games in the BMX after an injury-plagued build-up to Rio, was delighted with the news.

"It will be such a huge honour to be involved with the IOC and the Olympic Movement and I will be doing everything I can to represent all Olympic athletes as well as contribute my own perspective that I have gained through my Olympic journey."



The news had been a surprise for Walker who was woken in the middle of the night by a phone call from the IOC.

"I usually sleep with my phone on silent, but I wanted to make sure I was available for Eliza (McCartney) if she needed me," added Walker who mentors the 19-year old silver medal winning pole-vaulter. "Instead, it was a call from the IOC."



Walker competed in BMX at both the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, where she placed fourth, and London 2012. She has also used her Olympic experience to inspire young New Zealanders in her role as an Olympic Ambassador.