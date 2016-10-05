Pole vaulter Eliza McCartney has joined a team of outstanding Kiwi athletes. Photo / Supplied

Olympic pole vault bronze medalist Eliza McCartney has joined Beef + Lamb New Zealand's Iron Maidens.

McCartney follows in the footsteps of a select number of high-achieving athletes and join the current trio of sports ambassadors, Sophie Pascoe, Lisa Carrington and Sarah Walker.

Looking ahead from Rio, Eliza is excited at the opportunity and is looking forward to working more closely with the Iron Maiden team.

"I'm thrilled to be joining such a talented group of women. There are so many important messages the Iron Maidens represent, be it around health and nutrition, sustainability or simply, delicious food. I feel really lucky to be a part of that," says McCartney.

Walker has been mentoring McCartney during the past few months and is looking forward to having her join the Iron Maiden team.

"Eliza is a huge talent and is passionate about what she does, her performance in Rio was incredible. Watch this space, this girl has a big career ahead of her," says Walker.

Kiwis can expect to see the Iron Maidens form the basis of Beef + Lamb New Zealand's next marketing campaign.