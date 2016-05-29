Sarah Walker. Photo /Getty

A crash in practice has put an end to Sarah Walker's hopes of qualifying for the Rio Olympics.

Hampered by a shoulder injury suffered in the fall, the London BMX silver medallist failed to qualify for the quarter-finals at the world championships in Colombia.

20 riders will take part in the quarter-finals and Walker needed to finish in the top two individuals who have not already qualified to secure a place at a third Olympics.

Meanwhile New Zealand's other three riders in the elite competition today have all qualified for the elimination rounds, after rain delayed proceedings at Medellin.

Maynard Peel, from the Sunset Coast club, topped his qualifying group in the junior elite competition with two wins and a third to progress.

High Performance team member Matt Cameron was in excellent form with two wins and a second to top his qualifying group in the elite men's competition, while North Harbour's Michael Bias, in his first world championships as an elite, won his final moto to progress.

Bias was fourth and sixth in the opening two rounds but won the last moto to secure the fourth and final spot in his group on count back to move to the quarterfinals.