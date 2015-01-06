Bevan Docherty announces retirement

Bevan Docherty of New Zealand during the cycle leg of the New Zealand Ironman. Photo / Getty Images

Double Olympic medallist Bevan Docherty has announced his retirement from professional triathlon after 15 years.

In a lengthy and heartfelt entry on his blog today the US-based Docherty announced he had raced his last event.

"With injuries outweighing winning results in the last season it seems like a great time to listen to this tired old body and bow-out gracefully," he wrote.

"There is no doubt I have more victories in me however over the last few years it has been increasingly more difficult to reach that form and even harder to hold it, 'back in the day' I could peak for months on end but nowadays I'm lucky to get a few weeks."

Docherty, who has two young children, said family was also a contributing factor to his decision to step away from the sport.

"Although I had the complete support of my family I just wasn't willing to make the sacrifices and miss out on things I would regret in later years. Triathlon is such a physically demanding sport and after a solid day/week of training I have always been torn between staying at home to recover or going to the park to play with my kids."

Docherty's career-defining moment came in 2004 when he won the silver medal behind Hamish Carter pulling off a Kiwi gold-silver double at the Athens Olympics in what was one of New Zealand sport's most memorable moments.

"Reading a recent article commemorating the 10-year anniversary not long ago brought back so many great memories and it is an honour to be part of NZ sporting history momentarily stopping a nation in its tracks and making them proud to be Kiwis, that's the magic of sport," said Docherty.

The 37-year-old also rates his world championship win in 2004 and a bronze at the Beijing Olympics as career hightlights.

Following the London Olympics Docherty moved to endurance events, competing in the both the 70.3 and full Ironman distances. He said winning his first Ironman events in his hometown of Taupo in 2013 in what was a record time was the most emotional win of his career.

"With all the racing around the world over the years, to come back to my hometown and win in front of friends and family was very magical, I don't think I could have scripted that day any better."

Docherty's next big challenge will be working towards getting his commercial pilot's licence with the assistance of a Prime Minister's scholarship from High Performance Sport NZ.

"I look forward to following the sport I love from an outside perspective, however I also look forward to drinking more beer, having more energy and living a 'normal' life," he said.