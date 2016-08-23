Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Olympics

As it happened: Rio 2016 Olympics: New Zealand athletes arrive home

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Tristram Clayton and Laura McGoldrick bring you all the action from the airport and The Cloud as we welcome home our Olympic heroes!

• About 170 members of the Kiwi team have landed back in New Zealand
• More than 20 medal-winners, including double gold medallists Hamish Bond, Eric Murray, Mahe Drysdale and Lisa Carrington, among today's contingent
• After meeting family, friends and fans at Auckland airport they left for The Cloud
• Several hundred people gathered at the waterfront venue to wait for their heroes
• Kiwi team boss Rob Waddell told the crowd: "We couldn't have done it without New Zealand ... with your support we can keep getting better."

Good morning, and welcome to our live coverage of the return of the history-making Kiwi Rio Olympics team. We'll be with you as they land in Auckland and meet family and friends at the airport, then continue to a public celebration at the Cloud on the city's waterfront.

Reporting team at Auckand airport: Lynley Bilby, Sam Hewat, Gia Garrick, Tina Trenkner-Meade and Brett Phibbs.

Latest from Olympics