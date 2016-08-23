Tristram Clayton and Laura McGoldrick bring you all the action from the airport and The Cloud as we welcome home our Olympic heroes!

• About 170 members of the Kiwi team have landed back in New Zealand

• More than 20 medal-winners, including double gold medallists Hamish Bond, Eric Murray, Mahe Drysdale and Lisa Carrington, among today's contingent

• After meeting family, friends and fans at Auckland airport they left for The Cloud

• Several hundred people gathered at the waterfront venue to wait for their heroes

• Kiwi team boss Rob Waddell told the crowd: "We couldn't have done it without New Zealand ... with your support we can keep getting better."

Good morning, and welcome to our live coverage of the return of the history-making Kiwi Rio Olympics team. We'll be with you as they land in Auckland and meet family and friends at the airport, then continue to a public celebration at the Cloud on the city's waterfront.

Reporting team at Auckand airport: Lynley Bilby, Sam Hewat, Gia Garrick, Tina Trenkner-Meade and Brett Phibbs.