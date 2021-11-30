Olympic gold medal winning rower Emma Twigg and wife Charlotte expecting baby boy

Happy couple Emma and Charlotte Twigg, having a family photo with their unborn baby boy. Photo / Instagram

Napier-born Olympic gold medal winning rower Emma Twigg and wife Charlotte are expecting their first child.

Twigg shared the news via an Instagram post with a picture of the couple and an ultrasound.

"Family photo shoot went well today. Got some black and whites developed. Turns out the little man is photogenic. Little Twigg due April 2022," the caption said.

The couple first met in 2018 and married in January 2020.

A year and a half later, Emma Twigg would go on to win her first gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Oympics in the single sculls.

Womens single sculls gold medal winner Emma Twigg in 2021 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Photo / Photosport

Twigg had retired after the 2016 Rio Olympics after her second consecutive fourth placing in the womans single scull final, but decided to start rowing again in 2018.

She has not yet confirmed if she plans to defend her title at the 2024 Paris Olympics.