Eileen Gu is a two-time Winter Olympics gold medallist. Photo / AFP

Olympic skier Elieen Gu has had a setback in her return from injury after being involved in an accident while training in New Zealand.

The two-time Winter Olympics gold medallist was reportedly taken to hospital in Christchurch at the weekend after training at the Cardrona Alpine Resort near Wānaka.

Posting on social media platform Weibo, the 21-year-old said she had been involved in a “very terrible accident due to human error”.

“I hope I can return to the snow soon, but I’m still waiting for confirmation from the expert team.”

The South China Morning Post reported Gu appeared to be seriously injured and was taken to hospital on a stretcher, according to witnesses.