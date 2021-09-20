Olivia Podmore's death: Cycling NZ inquiry to be led by high-profile female sports figures and QC Mike Heron

Olympic rower Eric Murray, Sport NZ CEO Raelene Castle and Chief executive Jacques Landry address the media in Cambridge. Video / Mike Scott

The inquiry into Cycling NZ and High Performance Sport NZ following the death of Olivia Podmore will be co-chaired by QC Mike Heron and Massey Professor Sarah Leberman.

Also on the four-person inquiry panel will be Rio Olympics silver medallist rower Genevieve Macky (nee Behrent) and Silver Ferns netballer Dr Lesley Nicol.

An online press conference will be held at midday to discuss details of the inquiry.

Addressing the media will be High Performance Sport NZ chief executive Raelene Castle, Cycling NZ chief executive Jacques Landry and Cycling NZ board chairman Phil Holden.

The independent inquiry into culture at the sporting body's was commissioned on August 19 after the death of Podmore in a suspected suicide.

Participants in the inquiry will be able to engage with the panel through a range of options, including individual interviews, focus groups, direct emails or a survey.

Landry said they were "pleased" QC Heron has agreed to co-chair the panel again.

"After leading the 2018 review into Cycling New Zealand, he is the best person to test whether the recommendations from that review were implemented effectively, and what we could have done, and still can do, better," he said.

Cycling New Zealand Board Chairman Phil Holden said: "We've listened carefully to what cycling athletes have been saying, and felt it was especially important that there were athletes on the panel who had experience in a high-performance environment, and a strong representation of expert women."

Following the 24-year-old Rio Olympian's death on August 9, the Herald reported that Podmore was allegedly pressured to lie by Cycling NZ during a 2018 inquiry into impropriety at the sporting body.

This inquiry was also led by QC Heron, and part of the fresh 2021 inquiry will be to evaluate whether the findings from the 2018 report were properly implemented.

In a social media post before her death, Podmore spoke of a "cover-up" at Cycling NZ and High Performance Sport NZ.

HPSNZ chief executive Raelene Castle has said Podmore's death raised serious questions about athlete wellbeing. Photo / Mike Scott

Jacques Landry, chief executive of Cycling NZ, speaks last month after the death of former Olympic cyclist Olivia Podmore. Photo / Mike Scott

On September 11, the Herald reported that Podmore was paid a $20,000-plus sporting grant for welfare reasons.

​​Several Cycling NZ teammates told the Herald that awarding Podmore a 2018 Performance Enhancement Grant (PEG) when she did not compete at the World Championships that year was unprecedented.

A website for the independent inquiry has been set up at www.cyclinginquiry.co.nz

This will include details of the panel, the Terms of Reference, information on how to connect, engage and provide feedback, and how to access counselling and support services. It will also provide periodic updates on where the inquiry is at during the different stages.

A Coronial Inquiry to investigate the cause and circumstances of Podmore's death is also underway. Cycling New Zealand and HPSNZ are co-operating fully with that inquiry.

The inquiry panel

Dr Lesley Nicol and Gen Macky are both highly respected former athletes who have an intimate understanding of the sports environment. Macky spent many years training and competing as part of the centralised rowing programme in Cambridge, while Lesley played 110 tests for the Silver Ferns and is now a specialist sports and exercise physician who also specialises in female sports medicine.

Professor Sarah Leberman brings the expertise gained from research into women and leadership in sport and has herself been involved in sport for most of her life including as a participant, coach and administrator.

Michael Heron QC was formerly New Zealand's Solicitor General and has appeared as lead

counsel in all New Zealand Courts. He led the 2018 Heron Report into Cycling New Zealand,

which gives him valuable insight into the organisation as whole.

Key objectives of the 2021 inquiry:

- To assess the adequacy of the implementation of the recommendations from the 2018

Report by Cycling New Zealand and HPSNZ (noting both areas of strength and

opportunities for improvement);

- To identify areas of further improvement that would ensure the wellbeing of athletes,

coaches, support staff and others involved in Cycling New Zealand's high performance

programme are a top priority within the environment;

- To assess the support offered to athletes at critical points within Cycling New Zealand's

high performance programme (by both Cycling New Zealand and HPSNZ), with a

particular emphasis on induction, selection and exit transitions;

- To assess the impact that HPSNZ investment and engagement has on Cycling New

Zealand's high performance programme;

- To assess the impacts (positive and negative) of high performance programmes which

require elite athletes to be in one location for most of the year, with a particular focus

on Cambridge; and

- To understand what steps can be taken to improve current and future practices,

policies and governance of Cycling New Zealand's high performance programme with a

view to ensuring the safety, wellbeing and empowerment of all individuals within that

environment.

The fresh Cycling NZ independent investigation into culture

On August 19, Cycling NZ and High Performance Sport New Zealand (HPSNZ) said a joint independent inquiry would include the adequacy of the changes made in the wake of the 2018 investigation, called the Heron Review, into the high performance programme of Cycling NZ.

"We have been listening carefully to the voices of athletes who have spoken out or made contact with us directly. The Board of Cycling New Zealand are very clear they want to make sure that those perspectives are built into this inquiry right from the start," Cycling NZ chairperson Phil Holden said in the statement.

"Given how closely we work with HPSNZ, it is important that all of our individual and joint systems are reviewed concurrently."

QC Mike Heron. NZPA / Ross Setford

Chief executive of HPSNZ Raelene Castle said Podmore's death had raised serious questions about athlete wellbeing in the wake of the Tokyo Olympics that must be acted

upon.

"Olivia's death has focussed our attention once more on the complex issues surrounding athlete welfare and wellbeing, issues that the system has grappled with across a number of years. Our priority is to ensure we understand what has happened and what more can be done.

"Understanding something so complex will take time. We also must respect and engage in the coronial enquiry that is under way.

Massey Professor Sarah Leberman.

"A joint inquiry is the right thing to do to ensure we take a system view of the issue and are sensitive to all parties affected by this tragedy."

The inquiry scope and framework will be defined in conjunction with a yet to be appointed independent inquirer.

What the 2018 Heron report found

• The Heron review was commissioned by HPSNZ in 2018 after allegations of bullying, inappropriate behaviour, inappropriate personal relationships, a drinking culture, lack of accountability and lack of follow-up.

• The independent review was conducted by Michael Heron, QC, who interviewed current and former athletes, coaches, support staff and consultants of Cycling NZ and HPSNZ.

• In his findings, Heron said: "The allegations which emerged in the media recently are well-founded. They reflect a culture in the programme of a lack of consequences for poor behaviour, a lack of accountability and sub-optimal leadership."

• The report found that the poor behaviour lay with a small number of individuals at Cycling NZ and questioned whether the high-performance system "adequately protects the welfare of athletes".

• Heron was satisfied an "inappropriate personal relationship existed between the coach and a female athlete". An "old boys' club" that prevented accountability for poor coach behaviour was also found.