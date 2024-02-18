Following a tough loss to the Adelaide 36'ers, The Breakers will now face the Sydney Kings for a spot in this years NBL finals. Video / Sky Sport

NZ Breakers 70

Adelaide 36ers 76

The New Zealand Breakers are heading to the playoffs.

After a 76-70 loss to the Adelaide 36ers tonight, the Breakers confirmed a sixth-place finish on the ladder after a tumultuous season.

When the post-season begins in 10 days’ time, following a week off due to the international window, the Breakers will head into the play-in section of the post-season and will meet the Sydney Kings in the do-or-die elimination round.

In the NBL, the top two teams at the end of the season go straight into the semifinals. Third plays fourth in the seeding qualifier, with the winner moving on to a series against No 2, while fifth hosts sixth in a one-off elimination game. The winner of that game visits the loser of third v fourth in another elimination game with a series against No 1 their prize.

As the lower seed in the elimination round, the Breakers will have to go into enemy territory on February 28 in order to try to extend their season.

The Breakers could have finished as high as fourth heading into the game against Adelaide, needing to win by more than five points to overtake the Illawarra Hawks, but their struggles in the second game of a back-to-back continued.

Five was the magic number for the Breakers, as a loss by five points or fewer would have seen them host the elimination game at Spark Arena.

And with about 30sec to go in the game, a big three-point shot from Parker Jackson-Cartwright brought them to within three points of the 36ers.

But Adelaide were able to extend the lead back out to six, and the Breakers couldn’t capitalise on a couple of good looks to close the gap.

It was a game where offence didn’t come freely to either team. The Breakers made just 34 per cent of their shot attempts, and just 22 per cent of their 36 attempts from three-point range.

Jackson-Cartwright led the way with 24 points, while Will McDowell-White had 14 before being forced off the court with a suspected shoulder dislocation.

Injuries have been a key antagonist in the story of the Breakers’ season, and now the star guard will face a race against the clock to be fit for the playoffs.

Melbourne United and the Perth Wildcats finished the season in first and second, while the seeding qualifier will see the Tasmania Jackjumpers host the Hawks.

NZ Breakers 70 (Parker Jackson-Cartwright 24 points, Will McDowell-White 14)

Adelaide 36ers 76 (Dejan Vasiljevic 25 points, Isaac Humphries 15)

1Q: 14-17. HT: 35-37. 3Q: 47-58.

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.