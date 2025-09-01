Advertisement
NZ-born rugby league player Ramon Filipine charged after alleged balcony push leaves man paraplegic

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Rugby league player Ramon Filipine has been accused of pushing a man from a balcony, leaving him paraplegic.

A New Zealand-born rugby league player has been granted bail in a Queensland court after being accused of pushing a man from a balcony, leaving him paraplegic.

Ramon Filipine, 40, was granted bail after appearing in Southport Magistrates Court last month, having been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm while

