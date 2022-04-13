The Warriors have made a promising signing for 2023. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors have pounced to claim a promising Australian prospect for 2023 and onwards. Michael Burgess reports.

The Warriors have bolstered their halves stocks for 2023, seeing off several other NRL clubs to sign a highly-rated Roosters prospect.

The Herald understands that halfback Ronald Volkman has agreed a three-year deal with the Warriors from next season onwards.

The 19-year-old has yet to play an NRL match, but Volkman has been on the radar for some time, long tipped as a rookie to watch.

A star at schoolboy level, Volkman came to wider attention in early 2021, with a superb game for the Roosters in an NRL trial against the Tigers, scoring two solo tries.

He had six games for the North Sydney Bears in the NSW Cup last season, with seven try assists and five line-break assists, before again impressing in the Roosters' first trial of 2022 against the Raiders.

Though Volkman is still learning his trade, he is stuck at the back of a long queue of halves at the Roosters, led by Kangaroos playmaker Luke Keary and 2021 NRL rookie of the year Sam Walker but also featuring Drew Hutchison (26) and 25-year-old Lachlan Lam, son of former Queensland half Adrian.

That would have been a factor in looking elsewhere and the Warriors managed the most compelling offer, despite interest from multiple NRL clubs and an Australian Super Rugby outfit.

It's a leap of faith by the Warriors, especially as the transition to first grade for a half or five eighth is particularly difficult.

But Volkman will be viewed as a long-term prospect.

Though he will be part of the top 30 squad from next year, he is unlikely to jump straight into NRL action – a la Reece Walsh – but be more of a slow burner, as he learns off Shaun Johnson and attack coach Stacey Jones.

"He is being bought for the future," explained one source.

Volkman is a sharp runner and organiser with a strong all-round kicking game. He is also an accomplished goalkicker.

However, his signing adds to the intrigue around the Warriors' halves options for 2023.

Chanel Harris-Tavita remains uncontracted beyond this year, though the Herald understands he is a priority signing, especially given his recent form.

Kodi Nikorima and Ash Taylor are less likely to be back in Auckland next year.

The club have also signed Cronulla playmaker Luke Metcalf for two years from next season, though the 23-year-old is viewed as a utility option, able to cover fullback and centre as well as the halves.

Volkman was born and raised in Sydney but has Kiwi heritage through his father, who moved to Australia for sporting and work opportunities.

A product of Waverly College in the Eastern Suburbs, Volkman has steadily progressed through the Roosters system since linking with them as a junior.