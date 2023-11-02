Voyager 2023 media awards
NRL: Addin Fonua-Blake requests release from Warriors contract on compassionate grounds - report

NZ Herald
In a shock development, Warriors’ Dally M prop of the year Addin Fonua-Blake has reportedly requested a release from his contract to look for a new home in 2024.

Australian media are reporting the 27-year-old has requested the release on compassionate grounds and seeks a return to Sydney to closer to his parents.

Fonua-Blake had extended his deal in 2022 that would have kept him with the Warriors until the end of the 2026 season.

The news comes just weeks after Fonua-Blake was named as in the NRL’s Dally M team of the year at prop and will leave the Warriors with a sizeable hole in their pack larger than his 123kg frame.

Across 26 appearances for the Warriors in 2023, the Tongan representative scored nine tries with 4453 running metres - 1670 of those coming post-contact.

Averaging 14 hit ups and game and racking up 73 tackle busts across the season Fonua-Blake’s career-best year laid the platform for the Warriors’ run to a preliminary final.

He was signed from the Sea Eagles in 2020 after telling the Manly club he wanted to move away from Sydney, so the turnaround presents a tough picture for the Warriors after just three seasons.

Fonua-Blake also spent the two Covid-disrupted seasons based in Australia with the Warriors before relocating with the rest of the team to Auckland.

The Herald has approached Warriors management for comment.

More to come.

