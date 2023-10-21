The Magpies rugby mascot was lined up and smashed by a Wellington rival. Video / Sky Sport

The Wellington Rugby mascot has taken sweet revenge into its own hands putting in a massive no-arms tackle on Hawke’s Bay’s mascot.

The hit came during the infamous Bunnings NPC (National Provincial Championship) 100-metre mascot dash during half-time of the final of the competition today.

Taranaki edged out Hawke’s Bay 22-19 in a tense battle today at New Plymouth’s Yarrow Stadium, thwarting the Magpies in terrific field position several times late in the contest to win the NPC final.

While most mascots had their eyes on the finish line during the halftime race, Wellington’s Leo the Lion had other ideas, scoping out Hawke’s Bay’s Kahu, the magpie mascot, from across the field.

Leo galloped across the pitch before putting a deliberate shoulder into Kahu, causing them both to fall to the ground.

No arms tackle from the Lion on the Magpie in the NPC half time mascot race.

6 weeks down to 3 for an early apology.... pic.twitter.com/kitNqFKXhm — Steve Lenthall (@steve_l15) October 21, 2023

Much to the dismay of surrounding mascots, the impact dislodged Kahu’s head.

Leo clearly had a chip on its shoulder after competition-leading Wellington lost to Hawke’s Bay by one point in the second NPC semifinal last weekend.

Hawke’s Bay also took the Ranfurly Shield off Wellington last month, handing them their first loss of the season in the final round before finals.

Hawke's Bay celebrate after winning the Ranfurly Shield off Wellington. Photo / Photosport

There was much attention drawn in the days after Hawke’s Bay won the infamous shield, after it was reportedly dropped on a concrete kitchen floor and snapped in half during celebrations.

Pictures and video shared through social media show the broken shield and white powder in lines on it at one point.

An image was shared with what appears to be a white powder on the Ranfurly Shield.

Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union chief executive Jay Campbell described it as a “genuine accident”.

A Hawke’s Bay Magpies player was also charged in relation to an alleged drink-driving crash on the night.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) announced on Thursday it has concluded an investigation into the incident, confirming that the shield was accidentally dropped by a player onto an internal residential concrete floor.

it also said there was insufficient evidence arising from either the investigation or the independent testing to positively confirm the unknown substance on the shield.























