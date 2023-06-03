Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Northern Mystics v Northern Stars: Sulu Fitzpatrick eyes prize in ANZ Premiership final

Nathan Limm
By
3 mins to read
Stars captain Maia Wilson and Mystics captain Sulu Fitzpatrick will face off in the final of the ANZ Premiership. Photo / photosport.nz

Stars captain Maia Wilson and Mystics captain Sulu Fitzpatrick will face off in the final of the ANZ Premiership. Photo / photosport.nz

Sulu Fitzpatrick is holding out hope of finishing her netball career as a domestic and world champion.

Fitzpatrick will lead the Northern Mystics into Sunday’s ANZ Premiership final against cross-town rivals the Stars in Hamilton,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport