Stars captain Maia Wilson and Mystics captain Sulu Fitzpatrick will face off in the final of the ANZ Premiership. Photo / photosport.nz

Sulu Fitzpatrick is holding out hope of finishing her netball career as a domestic and world champion.

Fitzpatrick will lead the Northern Mystics into Sunday’s ANZ Premiership final against cross-town rivals the Stars in Hamilton, hoping for a dream ending to her 14th season.

The 27-test defender will then wait to see if Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua names her in the 15-strong World Cup squad of 12 players and three reserves on June 7.

Fitzpatrick said Taurua has been in frequent communication during the season, especially through her mid-season knee injury.

“She’s very transparent and so I’ve really appreciated that. I understand how difficult it’s going to be for them to figure out the pieces to put together because there’s so much strength across the country, but I’m not going down without a fight.”

Fitzpatrick faces stiff competition from Jane Watson, Karin Burger, Kelly Jury and Phoenix Karaka for a defensive bib.

The 30-year-old will retire if not selected, but said all she can do is put her hand up.

“The heart and desire is there but I trust they will choose the right people for the 12 and also the extra three. I know Noels knows what she’s doing and I trust her wholeheartedly.”

Mystics coach Tia Winikerei said Fitzpatrick deserves every plaudit.

“She provides a huge amount of experience and knowledge in a cross-transitional way between the coaching staff and the players. From a team-enhancement point of view, she’s a true captain and leader.

“The contribution she makes to any team that she’s in is significant. The girls love her, we love her.”

But Fitzpatrick is refusing to overthink the prospect of what could be her final professional netball game.

“We’re the writers of our own story and so we’re in control of how things play out. I trust that how it’s meant to be will happen, but I’m looking forward to giving our best on court.”

To go with Fitzpatrick’s knee injury, the Mystics had Monica Falkner out with pregnancy and Tayla Earle sidelined with a foot injury.

The captain said the depth in their squad has shone through this season.

“People have stepped in and stepped up when needed and called upon. I think that’s going to prepare us well for the final on Sunday. I’m very confident in all 11 players to take the court if needed.”

Fitzpatrick has loved watching other players flourish, including Carys Stythe at goal keep and Michaela Sokolick-Beatson taking the leadership duties.

“I really enjoyed seeing Carys [Stythe] step up. If anything it’s probably given her really good preparation for next season. And also seeing Micky step up in captaincy.”

Fitzpatrick’s injury-enforced time on the sidelines mid-season also piqued her interest in coaching.

“It definitely gave me a taste of what it’s like to be able to see things tactically but also understand the different pieces and layers you don’t necessarily see as a player. I definitely enjoyed it but I think it’s a while away.”

Winikerei has vowed to support Fitzpatrick should she transition into mentorship.

“She already has lots of things under her belt that would make her a very successful coach. So if she chose to pursue coaching, Rob [Wright] and I would certainly find opportunities for her to practice her craft.”

Fitzpatrick says she is always on hand to help the coaches.

“Tia and Rob are sitting pretty comfortably where they are. But if they need me or need anything then I’m one call away.”