Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is examined after a scary hit. Photo / AP

There have been angry calls for investigations in the NFL after a scary sight in today's game between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained neck and head injuries after being slammed to the ground, and was stretchered from the field.

The Dolphins said Tagovailoa was conscious, had movement in all his extremities and was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation. The Dolphins added after their 27-15 loss to the Bengals that Tagovailoa was expected to be released from the hospital and fly home with the team.

Tagovailoa was chased down and sacked by Josh Tupou with about six minutes left in the first half. He was spun around and thrown to the turf. While on the ground, his hands froze in front of his face. He remained down for more than seven minutes before being loaded on a backboard, stabilised and strapped to a stretcher after his facemask was removed.

Four days ago, Tagovailoa suffered a similarly scary injury during the Dolphins win over the Buffalo Bills.

Tagovailoa briefly left the 21-19 victory over the Bills after appearing to be disoriented by what the team originally said was a head injury after taking a hard hit from Bills linebacker Matt Milano late in the first half. He missed just three snaps and returned after halftime, a decision that prompted a joint review by the NFL and National Football League Players Association of what went into the decision to allow him to return to the game.

Can’t believe that the Miami training staff let Tua play this week after EVERYONE seen him unstable and falling over himself 4 DAYS AGO.. — Tyus Bowser™ (@tbowser23) September 30, 2022

Hope Tua turns out OK. Obviously makes you wonder how he was allowed to play tonight. The NFLPA was investigating why he wobbled and fell after banging his head on the turf vs Buffalo. Dolphins said back tightness. Sure looked like concussion. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 30, 2022

The team and Tagovailoa said after Monday's game the quarterback had a back injury that caused his awkward stumble and fall after he was slammed into the turf in the second quarter. The team said Tuesday that Tagovailoa was not in concussion protocol.

He said he "hyper-extended" his back after getting his legs caught under someone on a quarterback sneak.

But four days later, the situation is even scarier. Immediately after the hit, the NFL community was outspoken in support of Tagovailoa, and critical of the Dolphins.

After Tagovailoa's injury, the NFLPA tweeted: "Player health and safety is at the core of the union's mission. Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing."

Some criticised the decision to play Tagovailoa so soon after his injuries in Monday's game.

Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe tweeted: "That's a serious injury. Tua shouldn't have been out there with [the] turn around. Sometimes players need protecting from themselves. Dolphins failed Tua."

I take no pleasure in being right. Pray for Tua. We saw this coming. Get angry. Get involved with @ConcussionLF to make sure the @NFL can't do this again. https://t.co/qbZLlgvk5S — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) September 30, 2022

Deserved or not, more than a few people are going to lose their jobs over what happened tonight, I think. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 30, 2022

That’s a BAD BADDDD look on the Dolphins man. WTF. I hope Tua is good! — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) September 30, 2022

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said after the game that an independent doctor cleared Tagovailoa of concussion and the team did not misreport the injury.

"We don't mess with that. Never have. As long as I'm the head coach that'll never be an issue you guys will have to worry about."

- With AP