NFL: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts evades stadium collapse by inches

The moment was caught on camera as the Eagles quarterback left the field following Philly's win over Washington. Video / ABC / The Underrated

The moment was caught on camera as the Eagles quarterback left the field following Philly's win over Washington. Video / ABC / The Underrated

Fans almost crashed on top of an NFL quarterback after a metal barrier collapsed at Washington DC's FedEx Field on Monday.

Philadelphia Eagle Jalen Hurts was walking up the tunnel after guiding his side to victory over Washington when a barrier holding fans back on one side gave way.

Hurts - paid over $NZ2m per season by the Eagles - managed to avoid the falling structure and fans by mere inches, before calmly helping the fans back to their feet and taking a few selfies saying: "I'm just happy everybody's safe from it.

"It's crazy stuff right there. That was a real dangerous situation."

The fans were guided back to the stands by security staff who then tried to piece the barrier back together.

Another angle of fans nearly collapsing onto Jalen Hurts 🤯 @brgridiron



(via @Trei_Cham)pic.twitter.com/KkSPhjAWZs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 3, 2022

jalen hurts, a man of the people. pic.twitter.com/DpHVZH8iCb — ruby (@GoToHeIlGannon) January 2, 2022

Mark Tenally, a photo runner for The Associated Press who was standing under the railing, was injured and attended to by medical personnel.

The team said in a statement: "To our knowledge, everyone involved was offered onsite medical evaluation and left the stadium of their own accord. We're very glad no one appears to have been seriously injured. The safety of our fans and guests is of the utmost importance and we are looking into what occurred."

The Washington Football Team want to quit FedEx Field because of its location but is contracted to stay there until 2027.

The New York Post commented: "Hopefully the rest of FedEx Field stays intact until then."