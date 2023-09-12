Wide receiver Xavier Gipson of the New York Jets scores the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Buffalo Bills. Photo / Getty Images

New York Jets fans were put through the emotional wringer to open their NFL season against the Buffalo Bills.

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rogers - on debut for the franchise after signing from the Green Bay Packers this off season - was struck by an ankle injury after just four snaps.

On Rodgers’ first drive for New York, his left leg was twisted awkwardly as he was sacked. Rogers was taken to the sideline after spending a minute on the ground in pain and evaluated before being sent to the locker room for x-rays.

Backup quarterback Zach Wilson then donned his helmet and entered the fray - with bookmakers’ odds of a Jets win plummeting.

It was a tense season opener on Monday Night Football - the two teams locked up at 13-13 at the end of regulation after a 50-yard field goal for the Bills to tie it up with just seconds on the clock.

Overtime is synonymous with drama and it was only right there was to be more to come in this one. The Bills had the ball first, a touchdown for them would win the game.

However they couldn’t get their offence firing, quarterback Josh Allen missed receiver Stefon Diggs on fourth down and they were forced to punt with nine minutes left on the clock. They did so and Jets rookie wide receiver Xavier Gipson took the ball on his own 35-yard line.

Gipson beat his first defender with ease, then had some great blocking and extremely questionable tackling efforts from the Bills to take it all the way to the house to win the game on his NFL debut for the Jets 13-16 and send the home crowd into delirium.

To win a game on opening night in that fashion is spectacular in itself - having a rookie return a punt in overtime after losing your star quarterback just minutes into their own debut makes it a night to remember for Jets fans.

There is more good news for those fans, Rodgers’ x-rays reportedly coming back negative.







