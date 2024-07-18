Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport
Updated

NFL Academy: The search for a Kiwi American football star

Elijah Fa'afiu
By
7 mins to read
The quest to find the next Kiwi NFL star is on. Photo / Alisha Lovrich

The quest to find the next Kiwi NFL star is on. Photo / Alisha Lovrich

The NFL’s next star of tomorrow could be in your own backyard.

That phrase has seemed like a Kiwi pipe dream in the past, but the sport’s growing strategy to go global in their talent

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport