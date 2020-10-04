Tottenham tore apart Manchester United for a 6-1 victory on Sunday, exposing the defensive weaknesses in Ole Gunnar Solskjær's side by inflicting the team's joint-heaviest Premier League defeat at home.

Only once since 1930 has United conceded six at home — to Manchester City nine years ago. Not since 1986 has United opened the league season with back-to-back home losses.

Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring his side's second goal. Photo / Getty

This was a crushing defeat to a Tottenham side managed by Jose Mourinho, who was fired by United in 2018 to make way for Solskjær. And against a Tottenham team that has played eight games in 22 days across three competitions and was trailing after two minutes at Old Trafford.

But after Bruno Fernandes' penalty, United's wretched defence allowed Tanguy Ndombele to level in the fourth minute and Son Heung-Min to net again inside three minutes.

United can be aggrieved that Erik Lamela's apparent play acting led to Anthony Martial being sent off in the 28th minute. But the team was already being run ragged by Tottenham.

Harry Kane scored his first on the half-hour, Son netted again in the 37th, Serge Aurier was on target in the 51st and Kane wrapped up the rout from the penalty spot in the 79th.

Former Manchester United Patrice Evra slammed the performance at halftime on Sky Sports UK.

"Are you seeing this right now? I don't even want to comment on this game. It's catastrophic. My advice to Man Utd fans? Buy a PlayStation, buy Sancho and even Messi. No one in this team deserves to play," the former French defender said.

Eight-time Olympic gold medalist and Manchester United fan Usain Bolt wasn't impressed either, saying on Twitter: "I don't know this feeling. Refuse to accept this feeling or to even get use to this feeling."

