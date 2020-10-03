All the action as the women's Warriors take on the Broncos in their season opener.

‌

The women's Warriors have named their squad for the 2020 NRLW campaign, highlighted by two cross-code stars.

Australian sevens representatives and Olympic gold medallists Ellia Green and Evania Pelite are part of the 22-strong squad for the competition that kicks off in two weeks.

Green appears to be a steal for the Warriors - the Sydney Morning Herald reported she was set to sign with the Brisbane Broncos, before backflipping in favour of the Kiwi side.

Advertisement

The pair received the green light to play in the NRLW this season with the cancellation of the Sevens World Series and postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Five Kiwi Ferns are also included. One of those in Georgia Hale will captain the side, while Brad Donald will coach, taking over from Warriors men's assistant Justin Morgan.

Jillaroos quartet Kirra Dibb, Karina Brown, Tazmin Gray and Simone Smith arrive at the Mount Smart club, bolstering a squad that is yet to taste any success.

Donald says he is thrilled with the talent they have assembled.

"It has been hectic pulling the squad together in such limited time but we have a strong group we can build here to do the Warriors proud.

"Bringing in Ellia and Evania from their sevens rugby union background is going to add a special dimension and we're able to draw on a good base of players who know what the NRLW premiership is all about."

In amongst the fresh singings comes a blow for the squad, with veteran Honey Hireme-Smiler ruled out of the competition with a knee injury.

Warriors 2020 NRLW squad: Stephanie Ball, Madison Bartlett, Karina Brown, Brianna Clark, Kirra Dibb, Samantha Economos, Crystal Tamarua, Tazmin Gray, Ellia Green, Georgia Hale, Naomi Kara, Teaghan Hartigan, Taimane Levu, Laken Paitai, Kanyon Paul, Michaela Peck, Evania Pelite, Hilda Peters, Shaniah Power, Kayla Sauvao, Simone Smith, Shontelle Stowers, Brad Donald (coach).