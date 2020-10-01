Six-time world power-lifting champion Anna Turaeva was stopped from boarding a flight when an airline told her she had to first prove she was a woman, according to a report.

The 42 year-old Russian described her "horror" when Utair Airlines staff asked her intimate and personal questions about her sexuality and her preferences in front of numerous passengers in St Petersburg airport before the domestic flight to Krasnodar via Moscow, East2West News reported.

"At the checkpoint, they refused to let me pass through saying that it was written in my passport that I am a woman," Turaeva wrote on Instagram.

"It was humiliating. I was reprimanded like a child in front of people in the queue. They wanted to know which role I play in life and between the sheets.

Advertisement

"The whole queue was watching this anarchy, and I felt as helpless as possible in this situation. I was trying to prove that I am indeed a woman," added Turaeva, according to the report.

Despite the humilation, the world-class power-lifter said she kept her cool and "did not allow myself the slightest rudeness" as she communicated with employees.

"Then a miracle happened, I was allowed to board the plane," Turaeva said, without explaining how she finally convinced them.

"I have worked all my youth … with my blood and sweat for my country, not to be treated this way."

Utair Airlines has apologised to the Russian, saying: "Such service is unacceptable. We will definitely check the actions of the airport employees who worked on your flight, and we will sort out the situation."

As a child, Turaeva had a unforunate run with illnesses so was usally exempted from gym class until she was 15.

She said her dad worked at a machine plant.

"He made iron dumbbells, barbells and everything else for my friends and me.

Advertisement

"My mum always supported me, even when I didn't look like all the other girls," Turaeva added. "It was a miracle for her that I stayed alive at all, as from the age of 6 to 15 I saw nothing but hospitals."

And now, as a world-class athlete, she said she enjoys herself the way she is.

"I see myself this way and I am not going to change and look different," she said.