A match at the French Open this morning had just about everything – cursing, cramping, and a player leaving the court in a wheel chair.

Locked up by what she called a "total body cramp," Kiki Bertens had to use a wheelchair to leave Court 14 at Roland Garros after saving a match point and collapsing to her back on the clay, at the end of a 7-6 (5), 3-6, 9-7 second-round victory over Italy's Sara Errani.

Bertens said she was treated for cramping in her left leg, right foot and both hands during and after the match — but 2012 French Open runner-up Errani wasn't buying it.

Kiki Bertens is taken off the court in a wheel chair after beating Sara Errani. Photo / Getty

Errani, who swore in Italian as she walked off the court, accused her fifth-seeded Dutch opponent of faking the pain.

"If she wins, she wins," Errani said, "but do it without all this acting."

Kiki Bertens receives treatment while in agony after winning her marathon match against Sara Errani. Photo / Getty

She thought Bertens looked absolutely fine in the locker room and players' restaurant an hour after the match.

"Maybe it was magic," Errani said sarcastically. "It was probably magic tricks. When she was running during the match, it didn't seem like she had any problem."

Bertens said she was in the treatment room for 45 minutes after the match and didn't stop cramping for half an hour.

"Maybe (Errani) should have been in there," Bertens said, "and then she should have seen what happened."

Errani struggled with her ball toss, double-faulted 14 times and often resorted to underhand serves. She served for the match at 6-5 in the third but couldn't close it out; Bertens saved a match point in that game with a cross-court forehand winner.

