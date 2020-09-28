The Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic are making the most of being granted extra time in confirming their 2021 ANZ Premiership roster, with Australian Diamonds shooter Caitlin Bassett linked to the club.

All six Premiership franchises have been granted an extension from Netball New Zealand, however, just the Magic and Central Pulse are left to finalise their teams.

The Magic, who were scheduled to announce their shooting line-up on Friday, were unable to say exactly when the full team would be locked-in as they continue to "chase a few contracts".

It's understood the franchise have made an effort to snare the signature of Bassett, who according to Australian media is negotiating over her future with her current club, the Giants, after having received little court time this Super Netball season.

The 32-year-old has spent significant time on the bench with Giants coach Julie Fitzgerald opting to use Jo Harten and Kiera Austin as the preferred shooting duo under the 'super shot' rule - which awards two points for a shot netted from the outer portion of the goal circle.

The Super Shot is under review, with the league set to decide whether the two-point rule will make a comeback in 2021.

Netball NSW chief Carolyn Campbell told the Sydney Morning Herald fans who believed the league would have to choose between Bassett and the super shot were likely right.

"If that's their take on it, then possibly it is [accurate]," she said. "People have reacted differently to [the Super Shot]. Others have stepped up, others have made it their thing, some struggled with it," Campbell said.

"We've had some good discussions with CBass (Bassett) and there is respect there that every player should pursue what they want to do.

"There is a lot of different factors but I think it's up to the player to take the opportunity that they wish to take, it's a hard call and only they know that."

Bassett would still be eligible for Diamonds selection if she moved to the ANZ Premiership, and has been named in the squad to play January's Constellation Cup against the Silver Ferns.

The Magic have so far named Georgie Edgecombe, Asher Grapes, Grace Kara, Sam Winders, Temalisi Fakahokotau, Erena Mikaere and Georgia for the 2021 season.