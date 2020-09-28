How did the Warriors rate this year and - just as importantly - how will incoming coach Nathan Brown rate them? Chris Rattue attempts to answer both questions with the club's NRL season officially over.

Tohu Harris 9.5

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 9.5

Eliesa Katoa 9

Peta Hiku 8

Kodi Nikorima 8

Blake Green 8

Jazz Tevaga 7

Adam Pompey 7

Wayde Egan 7

Jack Hetherington 7

George Jennings 7

Chanel Harris-Tavita 6

Jack Murchie 6

Paul Turner 6

Patrick Herbert 6

Karl Lawton 5

King Vuniyayawa 5

Jamayne Taunoa-Brown 5

Ken Maumalo & David Fusitu'a 4

Adam Blair 4

Lachlan Burr 3

Daniel Alvaro 3

Hayze Perham 3

Isaiah Papali'i 3

Agnatius Paasi 3

Leeson Ah Mau 3

Gerard Beale 3

Adam Keighran 3