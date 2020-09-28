How did the Warriors rate this year and - just as importantly - how will incoming coach Nathan Brown rate them? Chris Rattue attempts to answer both questions with the club's NRL season officially over.

Tohu Harris 9.5

I received a stern rebuke from the veteran league caller Allen McLaughlin, after nominating Roger Tuivasa-Sheck as the undisputed player of the year in a previous column.

In an email which burned a hole in my screen, "Mac" said Harris was head and shoulders above the rest.

I still think RTS deserves the title (see below), but second rower Harris was sensational including as a middle forward.

Tohu Harris. Photo / Photosport

Harris probably deserves a 10 out of 10 for the way he led from the front. A few offloads would make him an even better player, though.

Harris might actually win the Simon Mannering Medal. For me, it would still be the next man on the list.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 9.5

To play the way he did, while shouldering the captaincy responsibility in such trying circumstances, was amazing.

The club was in potential disarray after a typically erratic and poor start and the sacking of Steve Kearney.

Advertisement

Tuivasa-Sheck has always led from the front in an unassuming way. Having a humble captain of the highest integrity isn't a bad place to start when seeking a turnaround in tough circumstances.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Photo / Photosport

His attacking zest was actually missing for a part of the year, hindered partly because he had to do too much donkey work.

Then the real RTS emerged, the lethal attacking force with a great step. Apart from Storm maestro Cameron Smith, there is no single player more important to his NRL club than Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Eliesa Katoa 9

This rating is out of whack. It's based heavily on the fact that Katoa has made extraordinary strides in a very short time, has clearly showed a tremendous attitude off the field, is among the most exciting forward prospects the club has ever had, and represents a brilliant piece of scouting (recruitment bloke Peter O'Sullivan probably gets the credit).

Eliesa Katoa. Photo / Photosport

And he was also very good.

The big question will be around his work rate and stamina in the new, all-action game. Get ready for a tough off-season under Nathan Brown big fella.

Peta Hiku 8

There's always a fear the old Hiku will keep popping up, like the one which dropped a bomb and missed a big tackle in the final-round win over the Sea Eagles.

Yes, he was playing out of his position, returning to fullback in place of the injured Tuivasa-Sheck. But he doesn't always seem fully engaged when the Warriors don't have the ball.

Advertisement

Which is being incredibly uncharitable considering what he did do this year.

Peta Hiku. Photo / Photosport

Hiku's gifts on attack from centre can be stunning, as they often were in 2020.

He glides outside his marker, and sets up his right wing with an array of beautifully timed and delivered passes.

He did it time and time again, and scored a fair few of his own, providing a one-man highlights reel for the year.

The way Hiku clicks with new coach Brown is going to be a telling factor in 2021. I still get the feeling his career could go either way though.

Kodi Nikorima 8

Started the year behind Chanel Harris-Tavita, whose kicking game was preferred by Kearney.

But after the game opened up, when the NRL brought back one referee and introduced the six again rule, it was Nikorima's time to flourish.

And he often did, in the Warriors' best moments, although without yet reaching the status of a sure bet. Given the changes to the game, his controversial signing last year is a potential masterstroke.

But as all and sundry have said, he needs to have more faith in his running instincts.

Coach Brown loves the little guys.

Blake Green 8

Pivotal to a lot of the best moments and the way owner Mark Robinson disrespected Green publicly still rankles (with this punter, at least). Any employee deserves better than that.

Blake Green. Photo / Photosport

In 26 years of watching the Warriors, I believe Green is the best they've ever had at understanding how to relentlessly drive the game plan and unravel an opponent.

Not that he has a lot to beat over those 26 years.

Departed early, for Newcastle, and who could blame him?

Jazz Tevaga 7

We've all got our favourites. Jazz Tevaga is mine.

He makes things happen. He's got attitude. He's up for the fight. He loves a late offload. He's a warrior.

The Warriors were all the better for his return from injury.

Adam Pompey 7

Hate to give advice but…Brown might think about starting Pompey next year, which will help put a rocket up Ken Maumalo and David Fusitu'a.

He was very good, and his form went some way to proving the Melbourne formula correct - never pay too much for a wing under the salary cap system. (The great Josh Addo-Carr, for instance, is apparently on about half the money Fusitu'a gets).

In an interview with NZME, Brown mentioned Pompey in particular, as an example of what a player can show when given a consistent chance.

It did help that he was playing outside Hiku, of course.

Wayde Egan 7

A very stylish dummy half, and pinpoint delivery would be no bad thing at a club which often has shaky foundations.

Should he run more?

Well, yes.

But you can compensate for that.

Jack Hetherington 7

The Warriors needed a rocket and Hetherington has a short fuse.

The Panthers loan forward had an impact beyond his short stay.

George Jennings 7

The Eels loan wing did a terrific job, and should be proud of his part in keeping the Warriors afloat.

Chanel Harris-Tavita 6

Halfback is such a crucial position, and despite all the good things you might see in his game, it's still difficult to predict the Warriors have a star on their hands.

And NRL sides need stars in the halves.

Chanel Harris-Tavita. Photo / Photosport

But Harris-Tavita defends strongly, and has the potential to unleash a great kicking game.

Showed the odd sign that he knows how to put a foot on the throat.

A big project for Brown.

Jack Murchie 6

The second rower gets a reasonable mark for turning up on a short-term deal as Covid-19 threatened the Warriors, and having the desire to turn it into a longer one.

The ex-Raider looks a decent prospect, even as a middle forward under the new rules.

And he's a great target for cross kicks.

Paul Turner 6

Time to get over-excited, because the experts say this kid has got it as an excitement machine with all the moves.

Made his debut in the halves against the Bulldogs and proved a slippery customer against a slipshod team.

A big test for Brown's development coaching strategies.

Patrick Herbert 6

He's tough, very strong, and competitive.

Herbert lacks a bit of refinement, but a player apparently unwanted next year deserves reconsideration with valuable squad potential.

He might even make a middle forward option in speed league.

Karl Lawton 5

Maverick. Utility. Enthusiastic. The yang to Egan's yin. How will Brown regard him?

Hard to tell. But he has a bit of x-factor.

King Vuniyayawa 5

Played five games - before heading home - which isn't much to go on but looked like an impact forward who shouldn't be discounted in assessing the future.

Jamayne Taunoa-Brown 5

An unheralded acquisition, a bit of a comeback kid, who did okay.

But here's the conundrum: he's a big bloke who will need game time to keep first-grade match fit.

And he may struggle to get that game time in a revamped squad.

Ken Maumalo & David Fusitu'a 4

It was fairly clear that interim coach Todd Payten thought they were a touch underwhelming.

And the Warriors were a better side after they returned to Auckland.

Yes, they had their personal reasons for quitting, and it is certainly not my place to dispute those.

But this is about performance and influence.

And in that, two highly paid players were not big factors in 2020.

They should be well motivated for 2021, because the rise of Adam Pompey has put them on notice.

Adam Blair 4

Considering his position on the pay scale, his on-field contributions were terrible.

But that was always going to be the case, because Blair should never have been signed for so long and for so much money on his form and age.

The Warriors aren't a superannuation scheme.

Blair is sure to have made a big impact off the field, in a team stranded in Australia. He is the second most capped Kiwi, and the Kiwi with the most NRL games. He is a legend.

Unfortunately, he turned into a bit of a cheap shot merchant late in the career, but in his prime was one of the greatest forwards to watch, full of bounce, a desire to keep the movement going and an eye for game-changing plays.

Adam Blair. Photo / Photosport

After his final game on Sunday, he rightly saw himself as a player teammates loved to line up with, and opponents hated to face.

Even in his overpaid decline, you couldn't fail to notice him.

There was always something about Adam Blair.

Lachlan Burr 3

The off-contract, lightweight prop looked like a man on a mission to impress a potential new employer in the penultimate round against the Raiders.

He'll go down as one of many Warriors signings who leave fans scratching their heads.

The sort of squad player who might help keep you in the hunt over a tough season, but isn't going to win you titles.

Daniel Alvaro 3

Eels loan prop - standard issue.

Hayze Perham 3

You can't have eyes everywhere.

I didn't really notice much from Perham.

He's young, and the coaches will know more about his potential as an NRL centre, one of the more difficult positions to play.

With Dragons centre Euan Aitken turning up, it's tricky predicting what the future holds, although Hiku has only signed on for one more year.

I'd put lock Josh Curran, who played a couple of games, in the same category. Just don't know.

Isaiah Papali'i 3

A fascinating study for any Warriors aficionado.

It looks as though a player who was prematurely lauded two years ago will have to go elsewhere.

He was never as good, yet, as people made out.

He should never have been called into the Kiwis two years ago, when only 20.

His progress should have been guided with far more thought.

There's been too much of this nonsense at the Warriors.

It looks as though, at the age of 22, his career is in a bit of trouble.

Don't blame him.

Agnatius Paasi 3

Low minutes and not much impact before he headed home.

Agnatius Paasi. Photo / Photosport

Warriors career over apparently.

Leeson Ah Mau 3

The prop only played the first two games before a chest injury struck after the team shifted to Australia fulltime.

But he started with a dud against the Knights followed by an ordinary effort against the Raiders.

Will have his work cut out remaining in first grade if that continues in a Warriors squad with significant new forward signings.

Gerard Beale 3

Probably hard to make a mark when the club never seems to have much faith in you.

Always lacked a physical edge though. Yet another odd bit of Warriors business.

Adam Keighran 3

Saved the best until last, against the Sea Eagles.

Next best was his debut game last year. What was it all about?