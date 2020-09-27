Kings XI Punjab and West Indian cricketer Nicholas Pooran produced an amazing piece of fielding in his side's thrilling Indian Premier League defeat today which great Sachin Tendulkar called "the best save I have seen in my life".

Pooran dived full stretch over the boundary rope to deny Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson a six, flicking the ball back over the rope before hitting the turf.

It wasn't enough however to stop a crazy comeback by the Royals.

Rahul Tewatia smashed five sixes in an over off Kings XI Punjab pacer Sheldon Cottrell as Rajasthan Royals pulled off the highest successful run-chase in Indian Premier League history with three balls to spare.

Rajasthan won by four wickets as Tewatia turned the game around in the 18th over against Cottrell, which went for 30 runs. The fifth ball from the West Indies fast bowler was the only delivery not to be hit for six.

Left-hander Tewatia scored a 31-ball 53 as Rajasthan reached 226-6 in 19.3 overs. Tewatia's hitting upstaged Mayank Agarwal's first IPL hundred in Punjab's strong total of 223-2 after Rajasthan skipper Steve Smith won the toss and opted to field.

This is the best save I have seen in my life. Simply incredible!! 👍#IPL2020 #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/2r7cNZmUaw — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 27, 2020

Smith (50) and Sanju Samson (85) scored brisk half centuries to keep Rajasthan in the hunt, but it was Tewatia's late onslaught which gave Rajasthan two victories from two IPL games.

Punjab has two points from three matches with their only victory coming against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

How to hit eight sixes in 11 balls

18th over - Rajasthan Royals needing 51 from 18 balls

6, 6, 6, 6, . , 6

19th over - Rajasthan Royals needing 21 from 12 balls

W, 6, 6, 1, 6, W