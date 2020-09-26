New Zealand Warriors and Kiwis international Adam Blair has confirmed his retirement from first grade rugby league.

Speculation on Blair's playing future has been rife throughout the disrupted 2020 NRL season but he has now answered those questions by turning down the option of another season with the Warriors and calling it quits.

The 34-year-old veteran forward will play his 331st and last NRL game on Sunday, ending a 15-season first grade playing career that included stints with the Brisbane Broncos (74 games), Wests Tigers (71 games) and the Melbourne Storm (121 games).

The ex-Kiwi captain has the record for most NRL appearances by a New Zealander ahead of three other former Kiwi captains in Benji Marshall (323) and former Warriors Ruben Wiki (311) and Simon Mannering (301). His tally of 331 will leave him 13th on the all-time list of 41 players in the 300-game club.

He was the 11th fastest overall and the sixth fastest forward to the 300 mark (13 years and 72 days).

In 2019 year he became only the second Kiwi, after Ruben Wiki, and the ninth player overall to appear in 50 tests.

Warriors CEO Cameron George hailed the departing Blair as an influential cog within the club and hinted at an ongoing role for him with the playing squad.

"Adam has made an amazing contribution not just to the Warriors but to rugby league across the board," George said in a statement.

"It would have been an incredibly difficult decision for Adam knowing he had the option to play on for another year but, in the end, Jess and the kids have come first.

"We can't thank Adam enough for what he has given to the game but he won't be lost to the Warriors. He'll remain involved in a special role tailored to his strengths."

The loss of Blair from the forward pack in 2021 has already been balanced by the Warriors after signing the likes of Addin Fonua-Blake, Ben Murdoch-Masila and Kane Evans.