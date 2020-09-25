NZ Cricket has received Government approval to host international cricket in New Zealand this summer.

NZC announced that the West Indies and Pakistan will tour New Zealand, with details of the schedule to be announced early next week.

More visiting teams are also expected to be confirmed down the line, with plans for the Australian men and women, Bangladesh men and England women teams to tour the country.

Some details of the international summer schedule have already been leaked in last weekend's Dominion Post via a Wellington City Council classified advertisement showing a proposal for temporary road closures from 8 to 16 December for a test against the West Indies.

The leaked details, which was described as a "minor miscommunication", also suggested that there would be a T20 against Pakistan on December 29 and an ODI against Bangladesh on the weekend of March 20-21.

NZC are also reportedly looking at a Boxing Day test against Pakistan in either Christchurch's Hagley Oval or Tauranga's Bay Oval.

NZC boss David White said having international cricket back in New Zealand was a big financial boost for the organisation, and thanked the Government for its work on helping it go ahead this summer.

"It's a huge boost for us. It's our financial lifeline. International cricket funds the whole game of cricket in New Zealand. It's very important for us."

Both the Pakistani and West Indian teams will undergo managed isolation once arriving in New Zealand, with the venue most likely being in Christchurch to allow for training at the high performance centre in Lincoln University.

Players, including returning Black Caps from the IPL in India, will isolate individually for the first three days in their rooms and will then be able to train with different phasing of squad sizes from day four onwards.

Black Caps huddle. Photo / Photosport

White also said NZ Cricket will foot the bill for the managed isolation and training costs, with visiting teams only covering their own international flights, as is normal protocol for international cricket tours.

The significant costs will mean that having crowds at the stadiums will have an added importance, but White said a lack of crowds won't be a deal-breaker for the tours.

"It would be great to have crowds. But it's not a deal-breaker for us. Hopefully we're at Level 1 and we're having crowds. But if we're at Level 2 we can still proceed."

Minister of Sport and Recreation Grant Robertson welcomed the news from NZ Cricket, saying it's great to get international sport back up and running once again.

"A lot of hard work has been undertaken by sports officials including New Zealand Cricket, Netball New Zealand and Government officials to ensure that international sport can return safely to New Zealand," Robertson said.

"Getting teams into managed isolation and allowing them to train and be competitive has not been an easy task. I am pleased we're now in a position where we can welcome teams back to New Zealand.

"I am also very happy to announce that an agreement has been reached with Netball New Zealand to resume international fixtures. Netball New Zealand are set to make an announcement on their season later today.

"This is off the back of the agreement with the New Zealand Rugby Union to host the Bledisloe Cup games. The Wallabies are set to arrive in New Zealand to begin their Managed Isolation this weekend."