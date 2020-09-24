The cricket world has been left reeling after the shock and sudden death of Australian legend Dean Jones.
Jones was only 59 when he passed away in Mumbai with the news of his death sending shockwaves across the globe.
The Australian cricket legend was in India working in the commentary booth for the IPL when it is believed he suffered a sudden heart attack, according to ESPNCricInfo.
Jones collapsed in a Mumbai hotel where fellow former cricketer Brett Lee was on the scene and performed CPR. He is understand to have collapsed around 7pm (AEST), according to The Australian.
"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM," Star India, who Jones was a commentator for, said via a statement.
"He died of a sudden cardiac arrest. We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements.
"Dean Jones was one of the great ambassadors of the game associating himself with Cricket development across South Asia. He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young Cricketers. He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Star and his millions of fans across the globe."
Jones played in 52 Tests for Australia, averaging 46.55 runs throughout a stellar career that resulted in 3631 runs and 11 centuries.