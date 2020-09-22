Netball's Constellation Cup has been postponed until next year after both Netball New Zealand and Netball Australia opted to reschedule the transtasman event.

The two nations have made a joint decision to postpone the competition due to several factors including Covid-19 requirements and player welfare.

Australia's Suncorp Super Netball league does not finish until October 18 and their national players needed sufficient time to rest and recover after a demanding season, while quarantine requirements on both sides of the Tasman, due to Covid-19 remained in place making the process of hosting an event challenging.

Further discussions on when the annual transtasman competition would take place were underway and Netball NZ Head of High Performance Keir Hansen said they would continue to explore options to meet the Australian Diamonds early next year in a Constellation Cup.

"While it is disappointing not to be able to meet the Diamonds this year, we understand that in a year such as this, prioritising athlete welfare is paramount," he said.

Hansen said they were looking at the possibility of playing the Constellation Cup in January or February and were continuing discussions with other Netball Quad Series partners regarding international match opportunities early in 2021.

"There are many factors we must take into account but we are hopeful of resuming international netball against our long-standing rivals as soon as possible," he said.

The Silver Ferns will contest the Cadbury Netball Series this year and Netball NZ is hopeful of a Taini Jamison Series to also take place before the end of the year.

The exact dates for the Silver Ferns 2020 international calendar are yet to be confirmed.