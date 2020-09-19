Former New Zealand Warrior and current Cronulla Sharks star Shaun Johnson is set for a long stint on the sidelines after appearing to rupture his achilles tendon while playing against the Sydney Roosters last night.

The Roosters claimed a 34-18 win, and a shocking injury toll made it an awful night for the Sharks, who appeared to suffer three serious injuries with Johnson believed to have ruptured his achilles tendon, Royce Hunt rupturing his patella and Josh Dugan with a serious seeming knee injury.

Early in the second half, the Sharks were looking to put some pressure on before disaster struck.

Johnson was running as a first receiver and just seemed to fall to the ground and immediately clutching his leg.

Johnson left the ground smiling, although grimacing, giving the crowd a wave and thumbs up.

But news soon came down that it was feared Johnson had snapped his achilles tendon, which could require months of rehab to get back on the field.

"Oh wow, that's as bad as it gets," commentator Greg Alexander said.

Fellow commentator Andrew Voss laid the injury bare.

"The snapped achilles tendon, to describe it graphically, the calf muscle tears away and rolls up like a rubber band to the back of the knee," he said.

It was a horrible blow for the Sharks with Alexander later describing the Sharks as "missing Johnson badly" in attack, as the Roosters ran away with a 34-18 win.

Johnson was the NRL's try assist leader with 22 but it appears his season is already over, despite the Sharks making the finals. If the initial fears of the Sharks' medical staff are confirmed, Johnson would require surgery with a potential recovery time of five-to-eight months.

Shaun Johnson of the Sharks leaves the field injured as Sonny Bill Williams of the Roosters looks on. Photo / Getty

Johnson was joined by Hunt with a ruptured patella tendon, while Dugan soldiered on with a knee injury of his own for the undermanned Sharks.

Sharks coach John Morris was furious about the Dugan injury with the Roosters scoring down Dugan's wing after the referee didn't stop the game.

"Play needed to be stopped there, he needed attention on the field," Morris said.

"They scored exactly Josh should have been in the defensive line down the left edge and Josh was laying on the ground and play was allowed to go on for a full set.

"I felt it was a pretty ordinary look for our game to play on while a guy is injured like that."

That Luke Keary try made it 28-12, and while the Sharks hit back with a try through Braden Hamlin-Uele, Joseph Manu finished off the game with a try nine minutes from time.