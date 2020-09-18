Having ridden nearly 3,200 kilometres over four mountain ranges, a bee sting to the mouth has forced Tour de France rider Lukas Pöstlberger to abandon the race with the finish in Paris just two days away.

The Austrian rider, who has devoted his Tour to helping team leader Peter Sagan in his quest for the race's green jersey, suffered an allergic reaction to the sting. He was taken to the hospital but quickly recovered and "is already feeling better again," his Bora-Hansgrohe team said.

"Our team doc had him just on the phone and we can confirm nobody has to worry anymore. But thank you for all our support!" the team said.

Unfortunately Lukas Pöstlberger from @BORAhansgrohe had to abandon @LeTour, due to:



❌ - Chute/Fall

❌ - COVID-19

❌ - Out of Time

✅ - Bee Sting 🐝#TDF2020 — In Het Peloton (@InHetPeloton) September 18, 2020

Stung on the mouth by a bee, and having to drop out, at the tail end of the Tour de France? Lukas Pöstlberger's 2020 sucks more than most. — Tim (@TimForde) September 18, 2020

Lukas Postlberger has had to abandon the Tour De France with 3 days left to go because he got stung on the mouth by a wasp. Cycling is easily one of the maddest sports around https://t.co/U6YP86awPt — Dodge 😷 (@seidodge) September 18, 2020

The Tour was only a few minutes into the 166-kilometre Stage 19, from Bourg-en-Bresse to Champagnole in eastern France, when the insect struck. Bora said it was a bee. Race organisers said it was a wasp.

His withdrawal left the Tour with 146 riders, 30 fewer than when it started nearly three weeks ago. It also dealt a blow to Sagan in his fight with Irish rider Sam Bennett for the green jersey.

It is awarded to riders who vacuum up the most points in sprints during and at the end of stages. Bennett wants to keep the jersey all the way to Paris, while Sagan wants to win it at the finish for an eighth time.

The damage was imemdiate as Bennett came home fifth in Stage 19, stretching his lead to 55 points over Sagan, meaning he now looks near certain to win if he makes it to Paris without incident.

The 28-year-old Pöstlberger was riding his third Tour. He also abandoned last year, on Stage 18.