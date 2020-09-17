The Canterbury Bulldogs claimed a stunning 26-16 win over the South Sydney Rabbitohs in an incredible boilover on Thursday night as the side moved off the bottom of the ladder.

It was just the Bulldogs' third win of the season, marking Josh Jackson's 200th game in style to move ahead of the Broncos on the ladder.

The Bulldogs didn't look like the team in 16th as they put the Rabbitohs to the sword, racing out to a 20-0 lead after 27 minutes.

With the Rabbitohs heading to the finals, it was truly shocking how the side hadn't turned up against Canterbury.

When Rabbitoh Jaydn Su'A was sent to the sin bin for a high shoulder charge the Bulldogs took full advantage with two quick tries.

"He's not playing OzTag mate," Souths star Adam Reynolds said after Su'A was sent for 10.

But as Su'A returned to the field, the Rabbitohs finally flexed their attacking muscle.

Passing wide, winger Jaxson Paulo snuck around the outside, scoring a seemingly textbook try, with referee Ashley Klein awarding the score.

But before he had grounded the ball, Paulo's right foot slid into touch with the commentators and social media blowing up over the call.

Jaxson Paulo hadn't yet grounded the ball. Photo / Fox Sports Australia

Fox League commentator Brenton Speed said that the Bunker should overturn such a glaring issue as it does in other instances.

"If you have a seven tackle set given or what have you or a line drop out, the bunker will tip them up and say hang on you've made a blue," he said. "But for a try, they don't. And they should shouldn't they?

"That's a glaring error that the bunker should adjudicate on and give the Bulldogs a 20m tap instead of a conversion happening. They should stop it now."

Greg Alexander said "there was no doubt" that his foot slipped into touch.

At halftime, Michael Ennis said it was "a really, really poor call".

"It's really disappointing when they get really blatant ones like that wrong," he said.

Ben Ikin said this could be the issue that gets rid of the bunker.

"We've got it there, Bulldogs fans will be saying, 'It's there, use it'," he said. "You use it every time, we've had issues through the week … so more controversy around the bunker.

"They're coming to the end of the contract the NRL have with the suppliers of the bunker at the moment, and the question is going to be asked this week, if we're not going to use it properly, if we're not going to get it right when we do use it, should we have it in the game at all?"

Social media erupted over the decision.

Nine News Queensland reporter Michael Atkinson agreed the bunker should "be allowed to intervene. That was clearly a no try, and the video ref should have been able to change it after the replays aired".

AAP's Scott Bailey added: "That is a terrible call. Touch judge with the perfect view of it."

The 20-10 scoreline wasn't indicative of the game and when the Rabbitohs scored early in the second half, it looked as though the Bunnies were set to run over the top of Canterbury.

But some defensive heroics and Chris Smith scoring his first NRL try, grounding a grubber deep in the in-goal in the 65th minute, sealed the win.