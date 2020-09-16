Sia Soliola wasn't going to let a savage facial fracture stop him from getting his fast food fix on his road to recovery.

The Canberra Raiders star forward opened up on how he attempted to blend up meals from KFC and other outlets to get the food in.

Soliola was rushed to hospital in July following a sickening head clash with St George Illawarra Dragons prop Blake Lawrie, resulting in a the facial fracture.

Fears initially lingered his season was over, but Soliola after receiving 20 screws to repair seven facial fractures will return to the line-up this weekend.

In an interview with NRL.com he opened up on the disturbing eating habits he undertook following surgery.

"I actually tried to blend KFC," the Raiders forward told NRL.com.

"It was all soft foods so everything had to be blended. I actually had the idea to blend KFC, pizza, a Big Mac or pretty much anything."

The hard nut Raiders star was determined to get back on the track and will be a welcome return to the team only weeks out from the finals.

"It was quite a horrific thing that I went through but given the fact that I broke my cheekbone in 2015, when I had to do the drive down from Townsville, and I had broken my arm before I had a little bit of experience with fractures," Soliola said.

"It was my full face but given the experience I had with previous fractures I was quite confident that I could maybe squeeze one or two games in so it is nice when you have a vision and it comes to fruition."

Soliola is expected to come off the bench when the Raiders host the Warriors at GIO Stadium on Sunday as they bid to keep their slim top four hopes alive.