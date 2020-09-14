All Blacks captain Sam Cane's remarkable losing run continued over the weekend with Bay of Plenty's 36-29 loss to Taranaki.

Cane hasn't tasted victory since March 6, when the Chiefs beat the Waratahs in Wollongong, due to the Hamilton-based Super Rugby side's dreadful 10-match losing streak in 2020.

In his first game for Bay of Plenty since 2016, Cane played the full 80 minutes at No 8 but couldn't inspire his team to a win in the first weekend of the Mitre 10 Cup season.

The star-studded Taranaki, who welcomed back All Blacks stars Jordie and Beauden Barrett to the side, took care of business in Inglewood on Sunday, with Jordie scoring the game-sealing try.

New All Black Tupou Vaa'i was also influential for the Bulls, scoring two tries in the victory.

Questions over Cane's early selection as the man to replace Kieran Read as All Blacks captain has circulated among some fans and pundits, with suggestions Ian Foster would have to work around the selection of Cane in the loose forwards which could force other in-form flankers out of the All Blacks side.

The 28-year-old has had a fairly quiet season so far this year, but has put in some strong performances for the Chiefs in this year's Super Rugby Aotearoa, in particular, the Chiefs' home loss to the Crusaders in August where the feisty flanker showcased why he is still considered as one of the best defenders in the country.

But for now, the new All Blacks captain's long wait for a win continues. Cane's Bay of Plenty take on Southland in Rotorua on Saturday.