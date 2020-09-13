Latest updates of the men's US Open final between Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev.

First set: 2-1 Zverev

Early break for the underdog. Zverev breaks Thiem on his second service game as the Austrian struggles with his first serve.

Prologue:

When Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev meet in the U.S. Open final, one will emerge as a first-time Grand Slam champion, something men's tennis hasn't seen in six years. This is Thiem's fourth major title match - he is 0-2 against Rafael Nadal, 0-1 against Novak Djokovic in past attempts - and Zverev's debut in a Slam final.

It had been 16 years since Grand Slam semifinals were held without at least one of Roger Federer, Nadal or Djokovic, who had combined to win the past 13 major trophies and 56 of the last 67. Thiem is a 27-year-old from Austria who is ranked No. 3 and seeded No. 2 in New York. Zverev is a 23-year-old from Germany who is ranked No. 7 and seeded No. 5. One matchup within the matchup to look for is Zverev's big serving against Thiem's tough returning.