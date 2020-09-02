Quite a comeback or epic meltdown?

No. 30 seed Kristina Mladenovic served for the victory while leading 6-1, 5-1 against Varvara Gracheva in the second round of the U.S. Open — and lost.

Mladenovic let that huge lead slip away, failing to convert four match points along the way, and eventually, Gracheva came all the way back to win 1-6, 7-6 (2), 6-0.

Said Mladenovic: "She was brave and she went for it."

Gracheva is a Russian who is ranked 102nd and is a month past her 20th birthday.

This is her first Grand Slam tournament.

She will face No. 8 Petra Martic in the third round.