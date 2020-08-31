Sydney Roosters star James Tedesco is relishing the NRL return of Sonny Bill Williams.

Roosters star recruit Williams is set to end his 2171-day NRL hiatus on Saturday night, when the club face rivals Canberra.

The former All Black hasn't played in the NRL since the 2014 season, during which he was a pillar of the Roosters squad.

But he's still expected to make a big impact alongside the likes of reigning Dally M Medallist Tedesco.

Advertisement

Tedesco, regarded as one of the best fullbacks in rugby league, said he believes Williams will make them an even stronger team.

"When he's got the ball he's got skilful offloads and tip-ons," Tedesco said.

"He's just a guy who I know I can hang around and he can create something for me and I can create something for him hopefully."

James Tedesco. Photo / Photosport

Williams has done the bulk of his fitness work alone and will spend this week slotting into team structures.

He has also spent a month studying the Roosters' style of play, taking notes in video sessions while in quarantine and in person.

Tedesco said he has no doubts about Williams' fitness and ability.

"He's probably not as fit as he was when he was in his 20s, but skilfully he's still got it with more skills," he said.

"That's the big thing for us this week working on some combinations and getting that going on the field.

Advertisement

"Going off what I have seen he looks physically ready to go."

Earlier this month when asked if he could still put a decent shot on, Williams was quick to offer a reporter a chance to find out for himself.

"You want to run at me, cuz?" Williams laughed.

"To be honest, I've been watching a lot of footy lately and these young lads are just big boys. Big and fit and strong and fast, so we'll see how we go."

He said he was expecting to be targetted by the opposition, such is the nature of the game.

"I haven't played for so long, so it's just common sense really. But at the same time, I've been around for a long time and hopefully I can bank on a bit for that experience to help me out there - and maybe push the boys in to do some of my tackling if I do get a chance."